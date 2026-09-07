Bear that injured Buncombe County resident will be put down, but it’s still... on the loose

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. —An adult female black bear, if and when she is caught, will be humanely put down after entering a North Asheville home and injuring a Buncombe County resident on Aug. 18.

However, the bear that injured a North Asheville resident remains at large. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed that, as of Aug. 28, its team still is actively monitoring the Spooks Branch Road area — and attempting to capture the animal.

Because the bear has lost its fear of humans and repeatedly broken into homes, wildlife officials reiterated their plan to euthanize it once caught, citing her as a direct threat to human safety

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Spooks Branch Road in North Asheville, with the key details as follows:

• The entry: The adult female black bear entered the home through an unlocked door.

• The attractant: The bear was drawn inside by pet food. She had a history of entering this specific home to get pet food and unsecured trash.

• The encounter: The resident encountered the bear inside while the bear’s three cubs were outside on the front porch. The resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries while attempting to give the bear an escape route.

• Medical response: The victim was treated at a local hospital and is currently recovering at home.

As for the Wildlife Commission decision, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed that it is actively working to trap the bear to euthanize her, based on the following factors:

• Safety threat: Officials stated that the bear poses a severe threat to human safety because it is heavily habituated to people and food-conditioned.

• No relocation: The NCWRC does not relocate adult bears that display this behavior, as such an action simply transfers the dangerous, learned habits to a new community.

• The cubs: Biologists are also aiming to catch the three cubs. Because wildlife officials determined the cubs are old enough to be self-sufficient, they will be safely released into an undeveloped area.

Wildlife biologists emphasize that this incident highlights a growing “people problem,” wherein unsecured human food sources endanger both residents and wildlife.

The NCWRC and BearWise are strongly urging residents in active bear areas to implement the following immediate safety measures:

• Lock openings: Keep all house doors, windows and vehicle doors closed and locked. Simple window screens will not stop a food-conditioned bear.

• Secure food: Store trash in bear-resistant containers. Never leave pet food outside or near open doors.

• Remove feeders: Remove bird feeders entirely during months when bears are actively foraging.

• Use deterrents: Install electric fencing or electric “unwelcome mats” (plywood boards with upward-pointing nails) around decks, entryways and chicken coops to discourage curious bears.