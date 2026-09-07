Asheville Middle School rescues orchestra from cuts

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Middle School on Aug. 21 partially revived its orchestra program as an after-school club following intense public outcry.

The district originally canceled the daily elective class due to low enrollment figures.

The compromise allows the music initiative to continue outside regular school hours, although some critics have lamented that it still amounts to a reduction from a daily, full-credit course.

The timeline of the orchestra cut and revival is as follows:

• Initial cancellation: On Aug. 3, Asheville City Schools announced the total elimination of the middle school strings program. The high school version already had been cut the previous year.

• Low enrollment metrics: Administrators stated that participation numbers did not meet the state and local funding formula required to justify a full-time teacher. Despite growing from 44 to 58 students, enrollment fell short of district targets.

• Boardroom deadlock: A Board of Education vote to reverse the cancellation on Aug. 10 resulted in a 3-3 deadlock, which initially allowed the cuts to stand.

• The “Save the Strings” Movement: Devastated by the news, 12-year-old student and violinist Hayes Bailey launched a public campaign. She designed logos and mobilized dozens of parents, students and community members to protest.

• The after-school compromise: On Aug. 21, Asheville Middle School confirmed the program would return as a club.

As for the future outlook and reinstatement rules, the district has outlined clear conditions for the future of the program as follows:

• Target goal: The after-school club can transition back into a regular, daily class — if enrollment successfully increases to 75 students.

• Mixed reactions: While parents and student organizers expressed relief that the needle moved, some community members remain frustrated that a certified educator is being shifted to an extracurricular schedule rather than keeping the discipline in the standard academic day.

For specific instructions on joining the upcoming after-school strings club, prospects are being asked to reach out directly to Asheville Middle School administration or guidance counselors.