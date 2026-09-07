Asheville Symphony offers aid to students after school orchestra cuts

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Asheville Symphony on Aug. 25 launched a financial aid program to help local students continue their music education after the city school district on Aug. 3 cut its regular classroom orchestra classes at Asheville Middle School.

After a public outcry, AMS announced on Aug. 21 that it would revive its orchestra program as an after-school elective.

The regular orchestra program was cut for the following reasons:

• Low enrollment: Asheville City Schools canceled the middle school strings program because only 58 students signed up. The district stated this number was too low to fund a full-time teacher.

• Board deadlock: Parents and students protested the decision at board meetings. A school board vote to reverse the cancellation on Aug. 10 ended in a tie, so the cut remained.

• After-school shift: The school later decided to offer orchestra as an after-school club instead of a daytime class.

The Asheville Symphony stepped in with two major financial aid options as follows:

• Private lesson aid: The program covers up to 75 percent of the cost for weekly, 45-minute private lessons for eligible middle and high school students.

• Youth orchestra scholarships: The Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra expanded its tuition assistance to cover up to 90 percent of annual fees.

Symphony leaders have noted that these outside options do not replace a full school program, but they keep students playing until classroom instruction can return.