ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Despite warnings on Nov. 14 by city officials that Asheville could be a target city of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as of the Daily Planet's early morning Nov. 24 press deadline for this edition, no substantiated reports could be found of a major federal immigration crackdown in the Asheville area. Instead, AI Overview noted early Nov. 24 that, “after its work in (nearby) Charlotte, which concluded around Nov. 20, federal immigration enforcement is redeploying to New Orleans for an operation named ‘Operation Catahoula Crunch.’ Federal sources indicate that approximately 200 agents are expected to be moved from Charlotte to New Orleans to begin enforcement actions in that city, according to PBS NewsHour.” As for Asheville, city Mayor Esther Manheimer on Nov 14 released a Facebook statement referencing North Carolina Governor Josh Stein’s statement about ICE and Border Patrol agents, adding that Asheville “may be a targeted city.” Stein’s statement said in part, “As this situation develops, I will continue to stay in touch with local and state officials to keep people safe, respect the rule of law, and support our people,” Manheimer and Stein’s statements followed a report — of the impending arrival in Charlotte of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents — by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Nov. 14 that Asheville City Councilman Bo Hess also emailed a statement to the TV station, stating in part, “I have reached out to leadership at the Department of Homeland Security to express concern about sending ICE into our city and to seek clarity about their intentions. Asheville is a welcoming community, and we will defend the trust we’ve built with our residents.” News 13 added, “Stein, Manheimer, and Hess emphasized a unified commitment to peace and respect for the rule of law.” Manheimer stated, “Asheville Police Department officers are dedicated to maintaining public safety, and as stated by Chief Lamb, APD does not have the authority to enforce immigration law.” What’s more, Manheimer and Hess emphasized their support for the community, with Hess writing, “If you or your family need support, guidance or information, please do not hesitate to reach out. 