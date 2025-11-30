Leaders introduce resolution to prohibit civil immigration enforcement at city-owned facilities

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Following the recent stationing of ICE/Border Patrol agents in nearby cities, including Charlotte, city leaders in Asheville hammered out a resolution to ban the aforementioned federal agents from city-owned facilities here, but the proposal has yet to be placed on Ashevlle City Council’s agenda for a vote. Among those proposing the resolution is Councilwoman Kim Roney. “Across our country, Trump’s domestic deployment of military, ICE and often unidentifiable federal agents has terrorized American cities, violating constitutional rights of residents, including refugees, immigrants and citizens of our United States, including children,” Roney, a West Asheville resident who is running again for mayor, stated. “Now they are deployed in North Carolina.” A news release stated that the proposed resolution aims to “uphold community trust, ensure that Asheville’s public resources are prioritized for Helene recovery and protect the constitutional rights of all residents, including citizens, immigrants and refugees.” In recent weeks across the U.S., federal agents have used municipal land and facilities in other cities as staging grounds for civil immigration enforcement operations. This resolution would prevent that. Roney, who noted other cities have adopted similar resolutions. said she planned to present the resolution for a vote at the Nov. 18 council meeting. However, the proposal was not placed on the official agenda for the meeting and city officials said the resolution is on “pause” for now. The resolution states the following: • No city-owned facility, lot, or park would be used as a staging area, processing location, or operations base for civil immigration enforcement. • City departments would identify and appropriately mark any city-owned property to prevent unauthorized use for immigration enforcement activities. • The city manager’s office would create standardized signage for private landowners who wish to restrict immigration enforcement activities on their property. • City departments would make “know your rights” resources available to employees, tenants and security staff at facilities. Asheville television station WLOS (News 13)’s “Comment Bubble” following its Nov. 17 story included the following assertions: • liberalcritic — “It is against the law to block federal agents from performing their duties, and doing so can result in a felony charge. Arrest all City Council members.” • Liberalsareweak101 — “Tell the leaders of Asheville: We will no longer pay our taxes. Since apparently you can do whatever you want if you disagree with it. “This is why downtown Asheville is dead. “This is why homelessness is rampant. “This is why the Awsome Asheville is gone! “Never choose the safety of your citizens to protect another . “It’s wrong morally, ethically and it’s illegal. “Down with the Democrats!” • Ah1949 — “I fail to see how your unwaivering commitment to division can be the solution to anything.” • Liberalsareweak101 — “That’s just it. I am being responsible. Democrats are the ones who want to make up the rules as you go.” “That’s division. “You can’t have it both ways.” • tiger.59 — “What is wrong with city officials? These people are here unlawfully. They have broken the laws of this country. The federal government supersedes any state or city resolutions or laws. Why do you want to protect unlawfull immigrants? They knew the risks of getting caught when they decided to cross the boarder illegally. You politicians are all nuts. You don’t even protect the American citizens in your cities but you get up in arms over illegals getting deported for breaking the law. What is wrong with you?” • AVLNative1969 — “What has happened to my hometown? Asheville was NOT so far left when I was growing up! As always, it’s the outsiders that have destroyed yet another community!”

