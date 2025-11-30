U.S. Army veteran from Asheville ejected by police during Veterans Day event for bearing Confederate battle flag, wearing CSA uniform Southern heritage activist feels ‘dishonored, disgraced,’ plans to see attorney on filing a lawsuit.

Twitter From Staff Reports TAMPA, Fla. — H.K. Edgerton, a black U.S. Army veteran from Asheville, N.C., who is a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, was forcibly removed from the Hillsborough County Veterans Day on Nov. 11 for wearing his re-enactment uniform and carrying a Confederate battle flag. Edgerton, 77, is “a proud SCV member who shatters stereotypes,” an SVC statement noted afterward.. In a Facebook posting, Alex Whisonant, who said he was at the ceremony, stated that Edgerton “was told he had to leave a Veterans Day event yesterday ... All because ‘what he was wearing and him flying that flag,’ he was told he had to leave the event — even though he told the police that he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. “I’m here to tell the world that this will not stand,” Whisonant noted. “We Support you 110 percent, H.K. Edgerton. “And we proudly stand with you — always and forever . “Thank you for your service, Sir! “Deo Vindice!!!” (“Deo Vindice” is a Latin phrase meaning ‘With God as our defender’ or ‘God will vindicate.’ It was the national motto of the Confederate States of America, engraved on the official seal and representing a belief that God was on their side. The phrase appears on official Confederate seals and is associated with the Confederate cause during the American Civil War.) Meanwhile, a YouTube video by Save Southern Heritage promoted an interview with Edgerton immediately after his ejection as follows: “Watch this Southern U.S. Army veteran tell the shocking story of how he was removed for showing his Southern pride while singing his service song at the 61sth Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park on U.S. 301.” In the interview, Edgerton said he was told by a contingent of armed police that he not only had to leave the Veterans Day ceremony at once, but that he also had to “get off” the park property.

Edgerton had called the news team at the Asheville Daily Planet — a newspaper for which he has, for many years, written guest columns and letters to the editor — shortly after his ejection from the Tampa-area Veterans Day ceremony. He briefly shared his side of what had happened. The newspaper agreed to call him back later to arrange and prepare for a full telephone interview. However, his voice mail has been full ever since — and he did not not respond to calls or a text message, so the Daily Planet was unable to interview him for this story. Nonetheless, in an email message sent to his friends and followers (including the Daily Planet) later on Nov. 11, titled “Hillsborough County, FL PUT ME OUT of Veterans Day Ceremony,” Edgerton stated the following: “I was made aware of Hillsborough County Veterans Day Ceremony when you announced you (one of Edgerton’s friends) had to planned to attend the ceremony and place a wreath of behalf of your UDC Chapter. Especially as the invitation said all veterans of all wars were invited. “I donned the uniform of the Confederate soldier, and we travelled to Hillsborough County Veterans Park on U.S. Highway 301.We arrived about 9:35 am and were directed to park in order to place the wreath. We got the wreath and stand out of the car — and there was my flag. “I saw my flag in the car, left over from the Veterans Day Parade in Ruskin on Saturday, and took it out of the car. I don’t like having on my uniform and not having my flag because I feel half-dressed. I was elated. And it was appropriate because it was an all veterans of all wars event. “We placed the stand and wreath by the Missing Man Table and a representative from Hillsborough County took a picture of us. “We decided where to sit to get a good view, right behind the reserved seats and almost immediately, people began coming up to me and greeting me and wanting to take pictures. “One of them, unbeknownst to me, was Paul Huszar, U.S. Army Lt. Col, Ret., who was the guest speaker. He complimented my grey uniform and said he was happy to see that I know my history. “As the ceremony was about to begin, nearing 10 a.m., I took my seat, which was near the center aisle on a middle aisle behind a group of Marine Corps League members. “After Col. Huszar’s comments, Terry Spann, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col, Ret. began the Armed Forces Salute, beginning with the U.S. Space Force. No one stood for that salute. “Next came a salute for my branch, the U.S. Army. Like many around me, I stood up and began to sing. ‘Over hill over dale, we have hit the dusty trail…’ as I stood at attention. “I hadn’t gotten but a few words out when of group of black uniformed security officers appeared and told me, ‘You’ve gotta go.’ “I asked, ‘Why…Right the middle of singing my song?’ “The answer? ‘That flag’ “I asked again ‘Why?’ “He (an officer) responded: ‘Dressed as you are, with that flag you ar.e waving.’ “He and the group ushered me down the aisle to the back of the pavilion, past 15 to 20 rows of veterans and family members, disrupting the event. “I explained that the flag was an American flag and was flown alongside the Korean flag at Yori Castle during the Korean War. It also flew in the ticker-tape (parade) given for General (Douglas) MacArthur during his retirement. But they had no interest. They said they were ordered to get me out. “I have attended Veterans Day events all over the country for decades, and I have never been put out for wearing my uniform or carrying my flag. “When we got the back of the pavilion, several veterans came up to shake my hand and have their picture taken with me, but they were turned away by the security. “Security wanted me to walk a long ways, but they were informed I was a heart patient and this exertion could cause a medical incident, so they held me until a golf cart could come. During all of this, I became very weak and had a hard time climbing into the cart and a hard time walking and a hard time getting into the car. “Even as I was getting into the car, veterans were still coming to me and thanking me for coming — and expressing their support for what I had done and their embarrassment for how you were treated. “It took some time for my heart rate to return to normal. I was weak and bewildered. “When I recovered, I wanted to record the experience, so you (a friend) recorded a video of my experience.... https://www.facebook.com/SaveSouthernHeritageFL/videos/896627516255970 “Today, I felt that Hillsborough County handled me as a veteran terribly. There was no excuse for asking me to leave. I was humiliated and embarrassed and disrespected. All the speeches about caring for veterans from the speakers on the dias weren’t worth the paper they were written on. “I was convicted. My sin? Being a Southern veteran and showing it on Veterans Day. “At a minimum, I feel I deserve a written apology from Hillsborough County.” • At the end of the statement above, it was noted that, “if you disagree with how Hillsborough County treated Mr. Edgerton and agree that at a mininum he deserves an apology, you can let them know” by sending an email, or by calling, the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners and leaving a message for Ken Hagan, chairman at (813) 727-5452 (who was not at the ceremony), and/or Vice Chair Christine Miller (813) 272-5740 (who was also not there).

