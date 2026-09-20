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118 jobs in Buncombe County Schools could be eliminated as pressure to cut spending ramps up
Sunday, 20 September 2026 18:43

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools may eliminate about 118 positions to help balance the budget for the 2027–2028 school year. 

Regarding the need for the job cutbacks. district school leaders point to a projected $15 million shortfall, driven by declining student enrollment, federal funding reductions, and shifting state and local financial support.

Key budget pressures cited include the following;

• Declining enrollment: The district is down roughly 300 students compared to previous counts, which directly reduces future state funding allocations.

• Rising expenses: Local expenditures have climbed to about $124 million while local revenue projections sit lower, putting a squeeze on the fund balance.

• Federal and state cuts: Reductions in federal funding and changes to state wealth-based supplemental funding have accelerated the shortfall.

Managing the reductions includes the following:

• Minimizing layoffs: Officials hope to absorb the 118 position reductions through natural staff attrition, such as resignations and retirements during the hiring cycle.

• Reserves impact: Relying too heavily on emergency savings could drop district reserves well below the recommended one-month operating expense target of $10.3 million. 

• Next Steps: The upcoming budget proposal and further staffing discussions are anticipated at the school board’s next meetings. 

Meanwhile, the “Comment Bubble” appearing after a story on the school system cutbacks by Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) included the following assertions:

 • TheOracle — “There’s at least 300 non-essential and non-instructional staff that can be thinned out. Time to work within your means.” 

• TheRabid1 — “Like what?”

• Joe.AVL — “DEI positions.”

• TheRabid1 — “Ok....like?”

• TheOracle — “Make that closer to 600 across the entire district — all aides, monitors, comms staff, half the kitchen staff, all interpreters. Boom — budget balanced. It’s coming.”

• WeVotedForThis — “Yep. DOGE set high standards, thinning out nearly every government agency and program — and the results speak for themselves. MAGA WINS 24/7.

• BridgetBiden — “Yup, that’s why we can’t fight forest fires and everyone is getting explosive diarrhea.”

WeVotedForThis — “Yup.”

• Thelocalshateyou — “But we have the North Carolina Education Lottery.”

• TheOracle — “If you don’t play — then it don’t pay.”

• Thelocalshateyou — “You constantly post and reply with a bunch of nonsensical nothing.”

CFT1990 — “Thank you” 

• standonyourowntwofeet — “And you respond. Thanks for playing.” 

• TheOracle — “Play the lottery and you’ll help pay the bills. There. That was easy. It’s your only hope anyhow.”  

• Lorraine1981 — “Do some research and see what the lottery money actually goes to !!!! You will be very surprised — football fields, tracks, bigger and better baseball fields... not much on true education.”

• ILUVICE — “Somewhere along the way, schools stopped teaching and started indoctrinating .

“This is great news!

“Cut the fat and focus on education not indoctrination.”

• TigerWoods69 — “Somewhere along the way you skipped the class where they taught proper paragraph structure.”

• DaLestetBratt — “He’s been indoctrinated into a cult.”

• BridgetBiden — “Pretty sure this one is a she.” 

• OneToRemember — “In the age of AI, you have 12 years to get a child ready for the workforce. A child entering the 1st grade today will graduate in 2039. Do you spend a lot of time teaching grammar and times tables when AI can do it better? A 1st grader today can ask their Apple watch what is 9*7!”

• NoOne23 — “If you want to educate your children, home school. If you want them indoctrinated, send them to school.”

• TigerWoods69 — “You have been indoctrinated by Fox ‘news.’”

• lucky.lucy — “Trump loves the uneducated. It shows with half of these commenters.”

• standonyourowntwofeet — “This coming from a puppet that totally relies on the dem-controlled media to tell he/she/it what to think, how to act, what to say, and who to vote for. Grow up, puppet, and try standing on your own two feet.”
 



 


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