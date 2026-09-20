From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. —Data from the Asheville Police Department shows that gun violence and gunfire rates dropped in Asheville over the summer, reflecting a broader statewide downward trend in North Carolina, according to a report by Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) on Sept. 9.

The context and statistics are as follows:

• Statewide trends: State analysts note that firearm violence is falling across North Carolina following post-pandemic highs.

• Local factors: Officials attribute the local stabilization to increased community investments in family stability, housing programs, and targeted intelligence-led policing.

• Ongoing concerns: Despite the summer decrease, the drop follows high-profile violent incidents earlier in the year — including a mass shooting in downtown Asheville — keeping community attention focused on long-term safety strategies

Meanwhile, there reportedly is notable nuance and skepticism surrounding police data on Asheville gun violence. While recent summer reports indicate a downward trend in gunfire incidents, community members and officials point out data limitations —such as exclusion of non-discharged firearm crimes or minor injuries — and contrast these figures with high-profile retaliatory shootings earlier in the season.

The skeptics’ context and data nuances are as follows:

• Limited definitions: Police data tracking shooting victims often omits robbery victims or threats where a gun was brandished but not fired.

• Injury classification: Official metrics for gunshot injuries group together major and minor trauma, including secondary injuries like cuts from shattering glass.

• Prior spikes: High-profile incidents, such as the multi-victim retaliatory shooting on Biltmore Avenue in July, have left residents questioning broader safety trends despite month-over-month improvements reported by the APD.

News 13’s “Comment Bubble” that appeared after its story included the following assertions:

• Bobbyjoebob — “Good job, Trump!!!”

• ILUVICE — “Did it actually decline, or did people stop reporting it because nothing would be done?”

• Flyrodholder — “So I guess crossing your fingers does work, huh?”

• liberalcritic — “Under Trump, gun violence and shooting deaths across the United States are down significantly from their peak during the Biden administration.”

• WindRidge — “All better!

“You know... it really don't matter if the shooters are actually caught.

“They good boys.”