U.S. attorney discusses violent crime surge with Asheville-area leaders following Fox News report

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson met here on May 1 with local law enforcement — including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and Asheville Police Department — to discuss what was described as a “troubling” spike in violent crime in Asheville.

Following is the background and context leading to the meeting:

• Rise in violent crime: The meeting was prompted by a surge in violent incidents, including three separate weekend shootings in early March 2026 that left two people dead and several injured.

• National spotlight: The meeting followed a Fox News Digital report on April 25 that described Asheville as being “plagued by homelessness, crime and public intoxication.”

• Federal intervention: Ferguson expressed that while violent crime in 2025 actually saw a decline, the early 2026 spike necessitated a coordinated federal and local effort to, “disrupt gang activity, reduce violent crime and give young people a different path forward.”

• Local response and data: While overall 2025 violent crimes, including homicides and aggravated assaults, decreased by 24 percent compared to 2024, the city faced rising public safety concerns, including a record high for unhoused residents, which increased 9.1 percent.

A May 1 Facebook post included a quote from U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson referencing a “recent spike in violent crime in Asheville.”

“The recent spike in violent crime in Asheville is troubling, but everyone in the room is committed to working together to solve the problem,” Ferguson said in a written statement.

Meanwhile, Asheville television stationWLOS (News 13) reported on May 5 that “Asheville Police Department data for 2025 showed an uptick year over year in crimes such as trespassing and public intoxication in the downtown area.

“However, in January, police reported a significant decline in violent crime in 2025 compared with 2024.

“Police reported 451 violent crimes in 2025, including homicide, aggravated assault, rape and robbery, a 24 percent decrease from 2024, or 145 fewer cases.”

In early March 2026 following three shootings in one weekend that resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries, City Councilwoman Maggie Ullman said Asheville police launched a 30-day crime initiative in response to the shooting, which resulted in 25 arrests and 10 firearm seizures. Ullman also said “violent crime remains at a five-year low year to date,” News 13 noted

News 13’s “Comment Bubble” appearing after its story included the following assertions:

• liberalcritic — “Should say. ‘but everyone in the room is committed to making the problem worse.’”

• Normal — “‘Tis neither recent nor a spike ... It’s been a steady increase fueled by liberal inaction and soft policy.”

• TheOracle — “All of a sudden that big news report (on Fox News) looks more and more accurate.”



