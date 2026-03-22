Mission Hospital’s latest ‘immediate jeopardy’ removed. Its nurses sound the alarm on staffing shortages, patient safety concerns.

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mission Health CEO and President Greg Lowe announced on March 4, the removal of the “immediate jeopardy” status for Mission Hospital in Asheville, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on March 4.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services confirmed the status removal following a survey that ended on Feb. 13, after CMS approved the hospital’s Enhanced Plan of Correction on Jan. 29, Lowe noted.

The now-dropped “immediate jeopardy” status for Mission Hospital was designated by CMS for the third time within two years, as News 13 previously reported in January.

To that end, Lowe asserted the following in a March 4 press release:

“Since that time, we have been working diligently to strengthen our patient safety and quality programs. This work has included collaboration with experienced healthcare and quality consultants, as well as focused internal efforts to ensure meaningful and sustainable improvements.”

Specifically, Lowe said Mission Hospital brought in an independent consultant, an expert in health quality, to provide guidance and oversight, to help bring the hospital out of “immediate jeopardy,” News 13 noted.

News 13’s “Comment Bubble” that appeared after its story included the following assertions:

• WBF09 — “And if you don’t think this isn’t going to happen again then you’re fooling yourself! They will find another way to try to cut corners until they are caught again!”

• AvlNC — “See you back here in a month or two when they get the next jeopardy.”

• Snydley — “Oh. Well that makes me feel better. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!”



