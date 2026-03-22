Costco officially confirms return to negotiations over W. AVL project, mayor says. In February, frustrated Costco officials withdrew application to build new store.

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Costco is back in discussions about the proposed West Asheville project, “a development that would bring significant job opportunities to the region,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on March 12.

Mayor Esther Manheimer said later on March 12 that she spoke directly with a Costco representative who confirmed the company has re-engaged in the proposed West Asheville project after a positive meeting with the property sellers earlier this week.

“What they shared with me is that they had a meeting with the sellers of the property in West Asheville on Tuesday (March 10)” News 13 quoted Manheimer as saying. “They are officially re-engaged in the project. They are optimistic.”

The TV station added, “This announcement comes after Manheimer posted on social media, asking Costco to reconsider after it withdrew its application for development citing infrastructure requirements that increased the project’s scope, timeline and costs... Manheimer said she recently convened a meeting with the property sellers, representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and Asheville planning staff to address the issues Costco identified when it stepped away from the project.”

“We went through the list of issues that Costco provided as to what were their barriers to this project and what ultimately caused them to step back,” Manheimer told News 13.

After reviewing those concerns, each party provided written responses outlining possible solutions.

The property sellers then organized a follow-up meeting with Costco on March 12, the TV station reported.

“That meeting helped determine whether there was a path forward to re-engage,” Manheimer said. “What I’m hearing directly from them today is that that’s happening.”

She added that much of the discussion has focused on infrastructure improvements along the Smokey Park Highway corridor.

The mayor also told News 13 she has worked with transportation officials and state legislators to explore funding options for road improvements tied to the Interstate 40 Exit 44 interchange.

Those upgrades would support not only a Costco development but additional growth already planned along the corridor.

The city has also applied for state funding to help extend sewer infrastructure to the area.

Manheimer said Asheville submitted an application the same week of the March 12 Costco discussions, seeking grant funding for sewer line connections that could help support the project.

“That’s a significant piece of it,” she told News 13, adding that the Costco proposal has faced an unusual challenge because retail projects typically do not qualify for state economic development incentives.