Asheville leaders give a nod to safety plan after weekend’s 3 occurrences of gun violence

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — After a violent early March weekend in Asheville that left two people dead and nine others injured in three separate shootings, “city leaders and police say the focus now is on preventing future violence through community partnerships, technology and public safety initiatives,” Asheville station WLOS (News 13) reported March 10.

“This is a very serious moment,” Asheville City Councilman Bo Hess, who chairs the city’s Public Safety Committee, said of Asheville’s recent violence. “Public safety is the foundation of a thriving city. It impacts every part of life, recreation, small businesses, tourism, our community connection, and our overall sense of well-being.”

“Police responded to three separate shootings across Asheville between early March 7 and early March 9,” News1 3 noted. “Two people were killed, and nine others were injured, including seven people struck by gunfire during a shooting early March 8 morning on North Lexington Avenue downtown. Authorities say the incidents are not connected.”

Hess , who said addressing violence requires a broad strategy that goes beyond law enforcement alone, stated the following:

“Asheville is tackling this from multiple angles. From prevention to youth programming to community policing, to increasing economic opportunity and mental health support.”

News 13 added, “Hess said the city is expanding youth programming through parks and recreation, strengthening partnerships with nonprofit organizations and working to increase access to mental health services.”

News 13 added, “Hess said addressing violence requires a broad strategy that goes beyond law enforcement alone.”

Specifically, he asserted “Asheville is tackling this from multiple angles — from prevention to youth programming to community policing, to increasing economic opportunity and mental health support.”

Hess said the city is expanding youth programming through parks and recreation, strengthening partnerships with nonprofit organizations and working to increase access to mental health services, News13 noted.

Hess, a behavioral health professional, said warmer weather can sometimes coincide with increases in interpersonal violence.

“There’s a documented phenomenon in behavioral health sciences that shows as sunlight increases and temperatures rise, certain types of interpersonal violence can increase as well,” Hess said.

News 13 added, “One of the shootings occurred in a busy downtown nightlife corridor on North Lexington Avenue, an area filled with bars and restaurants.”

City leaders are discussing ways to improve safety in those areas while maintaining Asheville’s nightlife culture, Hess said, adding that “people should be able to enjoy the vibrant Asheville nightlife without the fear of violence.”

He said collaboration between city officials, police and business owners is an important part of improving safety downtown, including additional security measures.