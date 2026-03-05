Asheville to host G20 finance ministers, central bank governors. Meetings scheduled Aug. 29-Sept. 1; venue locations yet-to-be-disclosed.

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville will host global economic leaders next year “as part of the United States’ role in leading the G20,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Feb. 20.

Specifically, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Feb. 19 that the city will host two major meetings in late August and early September 2026, including a gathering of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “said Asheville was selected to highlight Western North Carolina’s resilience and recovery following Hurricane Helene,” News 13 noted.

What’s more, Bessent stated the following in a statement:

“I am proud to spotlight that the United States will host the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville, North Carolina. The selection of historic Asheville reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to the revitalization and resilience of Western North Carolina, which continues to rebuild after the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene.”

News 13 added, “The G20 — a group of 19 countries and the European Union representing the world’s largest economies — meets regularly to coordinate on global financial stability, economic growth and international development policy.

According to the Treasury Department’s published schedule, the Asheville meetings will include:

• Aug. 29–30: Finance and central bank deputies meeting

• Aug. 31–Sept. 1: Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting

Additional G20 Finance Track meetings are scheduled for Washington, D.C., in April, and for Bangkok, Thailand, in October. The U.S. host year will conclude with a leaders’ summit Dec. 14–15 in Miami.

In his announcement, Bessent said the administration plans to use its G20 leadership year to prioritize “pro-growth economic policies,” modernize financial regulation, address global debt transparency, improve cross-border payments, and support digital asset innovation.

Local officials have not yet announced venue locations, security plans or projected economic impact for the Asheville meetings. Events of this scale typically involve extensive coordination between federal, state and local agencies.

The announcement marks one of the highest-profile international events ever scheduled in Western North Carolina and comes as the region continues long-term recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene’s widespread flooding and infrastructure damage.

Further details are expected in the coming months as planning for the 2026 meetings advances.

