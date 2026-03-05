Daylight Saving Time to begin on March 8

From Staff Reports

Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. March 8, the second Sunday in March, as mandated by the federal Uniform Time Act.

Clocks will be set forward one hour, making sunrise and sunset each an hour later.

Most digital clocks on smartphones, TV, computers, may change on their own, requiring no extra help. Whereas your kitchen and your coffee pot may need manual adjustment.

Daylight Saving Time, often called daylight savings time, is when “daylight” begins an hour later in the morning and lasts an hour longer in the evening, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

DST will end at 2 a.m. Nov. 1, when clocks will be turned backward by one hour.