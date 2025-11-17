UNCA delays timeline for stadium project to allow for more public input

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Asheville “has made some changes to its stadium development timeline,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Nov. 6. “This comes after 15,000 community members signed a petition to stop the university from developing its proposed 45-acre urban forest into a stadium, mixed student housing and a childcare center,” News 13 noted. “After months of pushback, the school hired a real estate consultant group to help form a commission that will utilize community input in its development plans. They planned for the newly formed commission to finish their work by January at the latest. But now, no commission has been officially formed, and they will not make the January timeline.” In response to News 13’snquestions about the timeline change, UNCA — in part — responded in a statement the following: “To allow time for the consultant group to conduct research, meet with members of the greater Asheville community — local government, local businesses, residents, staff, faculty and alumni, among others.” Save the Woods organizer Elizabeth Pritchitt told the TV station that her group hopes UNCA will allow community members to join the commission. “We’ve asked questions. We’ve asked whether any representatives will be on the commission, whether community members, whether students, whether faculty, and UNCA hasn’t made any commitments to put anyone in particular on at this point,” Pritchitt told the TV station. Save the Woods was able to meet with the consultants on Oct. 31 to give their input, Pritchitt added, noting that the group was grateful for the opportunity. “We really appreciated being included and getting to be interviewed, and we’re hoping and we’re asking that UNCA put community members on the commission,” Pritchitt told News 13. “I wouldn’t say that it’s a win that it has been pushed back, but we do value any additional time that we have to do the work that we need to do,” Pritchitt added. News 13’s “Comment Bubble” appearing after its story included the following assertions: • Consareweakaswater — “The public input is just to quiet the complaints and look community-minded. The show will go on.” • OBwonknob — “The university’s stated purpose including sustainability and inclusiveness is not really aligned with this land use of a stadium. “As a former student, I think the land should be preserved or restricted and not just for profit. Developing sustainable parks and land preservation are doable.” • TheOracle — “They paved paradise and put up a …..stadium?” • Beloved — “What are the future student projections… increase or decrease? If enrollment is declining, why the need for any expansion? Keep the forest.” • liberalcritic —”They should be able to build what they want.”



