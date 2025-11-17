Biltmore gets ready for Christmas... Final touches complete as estate finishes preparations for 130th Christmas season

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays are underway at Biltmore as estate employees gathered on Oct. 29 morning to place the finishing decoration in Biltmore House, the Biltmore Company stated in an Oct. 29 press release. Specifically, “a majestic 35-foot-tall Fraser fir weighing 2,500 pounds took its place in the Banquet Hall as the centerpiece of Christmas at Biltmore,” the release noted. “The tree-raising tradition signals that the estate is ready to welcome guests when Christmas at Biltmore and Candlelight Christmas Evenings begin this Saturday, Nov. 1, and run through Jan. 4, 2026 “ Christmas at Biltmore is one of the South’s most beloved holiday traditions, drawing visitors from around the country to experience the grandeur of America’s Largest Home and the charm of Asheville during the holidays. “This year’s celebration has special significance: it marks the 130th anniversary of the first Christmas in Biltmore House, celebrated in 1895 by George Vanderbilt,” the Biltmore release stated. The Biltmore release then quoted Chase Pickering, Biltmore’s vice president of guest experience and great-great-grandson of George W. Vanderbilt, as saying: “It’s deeply meaningful to see how the spirit of hospitality and wonder that my great-great-grandfather envisioned continues to thrive after 130 years. “Christmas at Biltmore has always been about creating joy, connection, and memories that last a lifetime, and it’s an honor to see that legacy carried forward each year.” The release added,” In celebration of this milestone year, Biltmore’s design team delved deep into the estate’s archives to recreate the spirit of that very first Vanderbilt Christmas, drawing inspiration from original letters, estate records, and even century-old grocery lists. “Newspaper accounts from the 1890s described the Vanderbilts’ first Christmas as one filled with “soft lights, tastefully draped garlands of evergreen and mistletoe, and the shining leaves and red berries of holly.” Those same historic details come to life this season in the Banquet Hall, where the Fraser fir now stands surrounded by evergreen garlands, glimmering ornaments, and the glow of fireplaces that evokes the ambiance of the first Christmas night. “Each room in Biltmore House tells its own story (here are a few): • The Banquet Hall features décor inspired by the Vanderbilt family’s love of the outdoors, including rich greens, burnished coppers, bird feathers, antlers, and traditional plaids that reflect the Blue Ridge Mountains. • Kitchens capture the bustle of holiday preparations, inspired by grocery lists for the estate’s first Christmas feast. • Mrs. Vanderbilt’s Bedroom dazzles with a fashion-forward interpretation of the Gilded Age, drawing from Edith Vanderbilt’s wardrobe collection now housed at the Rhode Island School of Design. Christmas at Biltmore’s celebration extends across the entire estate. The Conservatory, a glass-roofed greenhouse completed in 1895 to showcase George Vanderbilt’s collection of exotic plants, transforms each season into a living work of art. “This Christmas, guests will discover an eight-foot living wall of bromeliads, a sleigh filled with white poinsettias, a seven-foot poinsettia tree, and an array of winter-blooming orchids. “At Antler Hill Village, sparkling illumination displays and appearances by Santa on select weekends add more holiday cheer. Guests can also explore the limited-time exhibition ‘Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures’ for a rare glimpse into ancient artistry and discovery,” the release noted.



