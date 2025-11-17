Police arrest man accused of displaying gun at Biltmore Estate

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of displaying a gun at Biltmore’s security gate and attemping to flee from police recentlywas arrested at the Biltmore Estate here, according to the Biltmore Company Police.

About 8:46 p.m. Oct. 26, security was alerted that a suspicious man in a black Toyota Tacoma truck displayed a firearm at the gate — and its assistance was requested, an incident report stated.

When Biltmore Company Police attempted to intercept the vehicle at the admissions gate, the man drove away, leading to a brief pursuit on Approach Road. The pursuit ended when the man was seen exiting his vehicle with a weapon in hand.

Biltmore Company Police — reportedly — quickly apprehended the suspect without incident. No one was harmed.

The Asheville Police Department, which was requested, transported the suspect — later identified as Jonathan Brian Eubanks — to the Buncombe County Detention Facility.