Study considered for I-40 toll lanes to ease congestion west of Asheville

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Members of the French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization “are considering a vote on whether to move forward on studying the feasibility of a 16-mile toll lane for east and westbound lanes of I-40, known for congestion,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Oct. 16. “Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s N.C. Turnpike Authority, which oversees toll projects on state highways, held a presentation on Oct. 16 on the potential project that would widen I-40 from Exit 44 at Smokey Park Highway to Exit 27 for Clyde in Haywood County,” News 13 stated. “The project would cost around $700 million, according to documents. “If leaders approve the toll lane, NCDOT would raise the project’s priority in a scoring system that evaluates in part based on cost. “ NCDOT’s N.C. Turnpike Authority representatives noted that improved scoring would move the widening project up on the statewide highway list because toll revenues would largely cover infrastructure costs. “A possible solution was brought up today that might help it score better,” Henderson County Commissioner Jay Egolf, who serves on the board, said at a recent FBRMPO meeting. “So, it could advance. That made sense to look down the road and see if that’s possible.” News 13 added, “Egolf and other board members supported the idea of the express toll lanes, even though turnpike officials did not provide an estimate of the toll price, beyond stating the toll would change depending on traffic volume and speed in the other lanes.” Charlotte and Raleigh are among the North Carolina cities that already have toll lanes and expressways. Notwithstanding, News 13 added, “The lanes aren’t without controversy. Woodfin Mayor Jim McCallister is opposed to the I-40 proposal. He said it separates the haves from the have-nots as to who can afford to pay a toll to get down the road faster or sit in traffic. “Leaders with the FBRMPO said the I-40 lane widening project has been on their wish-list for years based on congestion in both directions, particularly when there’s a crash east or westbound. The route for truckers coming from South Carolina on I-26 and I-40 is a heavily traveled route, which often gets backed up when there’s a wreck. “The presentation included reported benefits in decreased accidents and highway congestion in other states that installed tolls. McAllister, however, appeared to be in the minority when it came to skepticism about the benefits of express lanes during the meeting,” News 13 stated. “FBRMPO staff said the discussion and potentially a vote on whether to move forward with NCDOT’s second phase of study could happen at the group’s next meeting,” the TV station stated. “Any project to widen I-40 with express toll lanes could take more than five years. Reports online estimate that such a project could be completed by the mid-2030s. “Drivers in other parts of the state that use toll lanes can affix a sticker on their windshield that allows them to pre-pay for tolls. The system would be the same if the project were implemented on I-40.” News 13’s “Comment Bubble” appearing after its story included the following assertions: • Bobby1 — “Let’s do it while both I-26 projects are ongoing and the Pigeon River Gorge portion of I40 is still being repaired! You won’t be able to get anywhere. That’ll reduce traffic, right?” • Bobbyjoebob — “Here’s my problem with toll roads. I pay to build it and then I have to pay to use it.” • terraformis — “All this just so we can make sure that wealthy corporations and the wealthiest citizens do not have to pay their fair share for the infrastructure that assures their wealth. SMH. When will people learn?” • CarpenterB — “When you are completely inept at infrastructure planning and maintenance, you should definitely just impose a ‘driving to work’ tax on your citizens. Brilliant leadership. Thanks.” • Bubbanmarie.— “They need to fix what they have mess up .and pave the holes in the road.” • IamLule — “To releve congestion? How about law enforcement starts targeting drivers poking along in the left lane instead?” • Joe.AVL — “Tolls are a ripoff..” • Saorsa — “Ha ha ha! Toll lanes are only going to make congestion worse! Who thought up this nonsense?”