Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein announced on Sept. 18 that “five counties are getting more than $86 million for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure with FEMA grants and reimbursements,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported later on Sept. 18. “Cities receiving funds include Waynesville, Woodfin and Hot Springs,” News 13 noted. The news followed a meeting between Stein and Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and North Carolina’s delegation in Washington, D.C., including U.S. Senator Ted Budd and U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards. “Manheimer, who headlined a North Carolina Mayor’s Association meeting on Sept..17-18 in Asheville at the Crowne Plaza, said meeting’s focus is on Stein’s wish to get billions more in aid. But Manheimer said slow reimbursements for municipalities were also a topic,” News 13 noted. “Specifically, questions persist around U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s policy on her office reviewing any federal expenditure over $100,000, which Manheimer pointed out as an issue two weeks ago. “‘She (Noem) or her staff — and we don’t know — has to approve any spending over $100,000,’” News 13 quoted Manheimer as saying. “‘It is not clear how that process works, but that is no longer the end of the process.’” Further, the TV station stated, “There’s a second step with Department of Government Efficiency called the ‘Defend the Spend’ review, which News 13 (noted it has) confirmed with the North Carolina Emergency Management division. “The White House’s Executive Order establishing DOGE, which was initially created by Elon Musk, can delay state officials’ approval of FEMA-approved millions by up to 90 days. “‘I’ve seen the email provided to the state,’ Manheimer said of DOGE. ‘It just simply said these funds are under review for DOGE, and no other information is provided in terms of how long that will take, who is reviewing it, what process to expect.’” FEMA is an agency within the Kristi Noem-led Department of Homeland Security, according to AI Overview. News 13 stated, “The public document on the Executive Order for DOGE states that each federal agency will have teams of at least four DOGE officials with a DOGE team leader, an engineer, a human resources expert, and an attorney.” The TV station said it has made a public request with the state to review the email that comes from DOGE for the review of each FEMA-approved Helene-funded reimbursement. Manheimer, meanwhile, told News 13 she believes President Trump would be upset to hear of the delays caused by DOGE in getting Western North Carolina money and help “My sense from the White House is they’d like Western North Carolina to recover as quickly as possible,” the mayor told the TV station. “And I think the president himself would be disappointed to hear there’s a delay.” News 13 added, “Abigail Jackson, a communications liaison for the White House, responded to News 13’s request to ask President Trump if he knows about DOGE-caused delays for FEMA-approved funds. She wasn’t able to provide a response Thursday night (Sept. 17), but indicated she would provide a statement.” News 13’s “Comment Bubble” appearing after its story included the following assertions: • liberalcritic — “Look how much money was scammed during COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid dispersal of relief funds with inadequate oversight led to massive and historic levels of theft. I’m sure a lot has been scammed from Helene already. You can’t just hand money out on good faith anymore. inadequate oversight.” • ThePurifier — “Manheimer’s explicit anti-white agenda is the only reason for the delay. If every budget proposal for recovery from Helene that she put forward didn’t contain provisions that prioritize every other ethnic group besides whites, who make up 80 percemt of the county, she would have already been met with an approval. Asheville would have had the funds six months ago without Manheimer’s deliberate Weimarization of the city government.” • liberalcritic — “Really, cream puffer?” • ThePurifier — “Yes, really, sugar britches.”

