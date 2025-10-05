Asheville City Council OKs expansion of Safe Shelter, increasing its bed capacity

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Safe Shelter in West Asheville, “an organization helping people through the darkest times of their lives, can now assist more families,” Asheville television WLOS (News 13) reported on Sept. 19. While Safe Shelter has been operating at capacity, Asheville City Council on Aug. 26 lifted the shelter’s temporary use permit in the former educational building at Trinity United Methodist Church. As a result of council’s rezoning approval, Safe Shelter now is allowed to operate in the church’s educational building permanently — and to increase its capacity from 20 to 35 beds. Regarding council’s action, AI Overview stated on Sept. 29, “Safe Shelter has been operating under a temporary use permit, and the approval provides long-term stability and increased services for families and individuals.” Similarly, News 13 noted, “At one point, every 30 days, Safe Shelter would have to pack up and move locations in order to serve those in need. This approval gives them stability.” Safe Shelter Executive Director Christian Chambers told the TV station that he grateful, having experienced homelessness himself. “I was working in homeless services while dealing with homelessness,” Chambers told News 13. “Living place to place, living in my car, that kind of thing. Before that, I was at a grocery store still facing homelessness. The thing that assisted me with getting through some of those obstacles was some of the relationships I had built.” News 13 added, “Chambers now wants to be that connector for others... The shelter’s efforts have proven impactful, getting 70 percent of the people who have come to the shelter off the streets and into their own homes.” The TV station quoted Chambers as saying, “We go through the coordinating entry process to get folks slated and housed, but also we use a lot of our personal relationships from people who own land and houses and landlords and ask to give them a chance. A lot of people trust us — and the staff, they trust our recommendation.” News 13’s “Comment Bubble” following its story included the following assertions: • JosephKnows — “While this work by the council is an important one, what do this Mayor and Council ever do to promote economic development and labor market growth and success that might reduce the need for such a facility? What are they doing to promote home ownership? Home ownership does more to improve the community than any one thing that can be done.” • westnative — “‘Safe Shelter in West Asheville has been operating at capacity, but a recent Asheville City Council approval is allowing them to expand...’ “Thanks, mayor, hope your days are numbered, along with the rest of your squad!” • SuperSot — “Own homes = Section 8 housing. Whh-ha-I-h-is taxpayer-funded? Asheville just passing the buck.” • Normal — “A report on permanent supportive housing found that both total crime and violent crime increased within 500 feet of permanent supportive housing units, with a greater effect in the vicinity of large facilities. Community crime map confirms... Good luck, taxpayers, you’re on your own.”



