White House statement on Helene recovery efforts triggers response from Asheville mayor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer "is responding to a White House statement that called President Trump's work to help Western North Carolina 'transformational,'" Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Sept. 4. The White House statement said, "Trump's transformational recovery effort involves one of the longest 100 percent cost share periods in FEMA's history." "Manheimer said the White House statement completely misses the point of problems facing the City and the people in WNC," News 13 noted. "She said the administration under Trump's management is holding back tens of millions in Helene funds approved by Congress." "Under this administration, there is a requirement that Secretary Kristi Noem approve all spending over $100,000," Manheimer told News 13. "So if you're the City or the County or the State of North Carolina and you're doing repairs on the scale of millions of dollars, having to have every single check approved by Secretary Noem herself, that's over $100,000, is creating this bottleneck." News 13 added, "One example of an unsigned check for Helene held up by the Trump administration, Manheimer mentioned, is a check for $11 million that needs to be signed to pay for the emergency water filtration system at the North Fork Reservoir put in place by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers." "I've called our congressman, we have contacted senators, we're doing everything we can. I met with the governor yesterday (Sept. 3) to try to impress upon the administration that we really need those funds now," Manheimer said. News 13 then noted, "After talking with Mayor Manheimer at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, News 13 emailed White House communications contact Abigail Jackson for a comment from the White House. "Jackson emailed back the statement she emailed Wednesday responding to Governor Stein's request for an $11.5-billion supplemental disaster appropriation" Specifically, Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, noted the following via a statement: "President Trump kickstarted recovery in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, bringing relief that was forgotten and languishing under the Biden Administration and under Governor Stein. "President Trump's transformational recovery effort involves one of the longest 100 percent cost share periods in FEMA's history and the continued 90 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures – significantly above the standard 75 percent match provided in most disasters. "President Trump cares deeply about the people of North Carolina who were affected by Hurricane Helene." The TV station added, "Jackson said News 13 needed to reach out to the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Noem for a comment on any unsigned approvals for funds."