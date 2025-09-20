Asheville Holiday Parade to return Nov. 22 after 2024 cancellation, city corroborates

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Holiday Parade — cancelled last year following devastating dmaged inflicted on the area on Sept. 27, 2024 — will be resume this year from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 in downtown Asheville,

Rumors had swirled that it would be canceled again in 2025.

The parade will served as “the kickoff” event for the “Winter in Downtown Asheville” celebration, a promotion stated.

The parade’s theme is “Toyshop Whimsy.”

The Asheville Downtown Association announced the parade’s official return in a press release detailing the city’s Winter in Downtown Asheville plans.

The parade route typically starts on Biltmore Avenue at Charlotte Street, proceeds north toward Pack Square on Patton Avenue and then ends on South French Broad Avenue. Pack Square is the only performance area.

““We are excited to move forward together with the City of Asheville in producing the Holiday Parade and Winter in Downtown celebrations,” Hayden Plemmons, the executive director of the Asheville Downtown Association, said in a written statement.

“These events play a critical role in supporting the economic resiliency of downtown businesses while offering magical experiences for our community and visitors alike,” Plemmons noted.

Meanwhile, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer said the following in a news release:

“The City of Asheville is proud to partner with the Asheville Downtown Association on Winter in Downtown.

“Together, we are creating vibrant traditions that bring joy, connect our community, and showcase Downtown as a welcoming destination.”

The 2025 Winter Window Display Contest will challenge businesses to create imaginative holiday art to claim the winning title, running from Nov. 22-Dec. 31. Downtown visitors may cast their vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice Award during the same timeframe.

