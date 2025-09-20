Asheville Police Chief Lamb announces retirement plans

By JOHN NORTH

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — In what came as a major surprise, Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb announced his plans to resign at the end of the year during a city police reportt to the Council of Independent Business Owners on Sept. 5 at UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center.

Specifically, Lamb revealed to CIBO that in retiring, his likely last day either will be in late November or in early December.

Immediately after the meeting, Lamb emphasized to Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) that he wants the APD to exemplify what the station termed “resiliency and continuity ahead of any formal announcement, so the public doesn’t view recent progress as tied to a single leader.

“He (Lamb) said more department messaging about stability is expected before a final announcement, which he indicated could come the week of Sept. 18.”

Meanwhile, City of Asheville spokeswoman Kim Miller wrote the following about Lamb’s retirement in an email:

“It is Chief Lamb’s intention to retire at the end of the year. He and City Manager Debra Campbell continue to work together on a transition plan. Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.”

Rick Rice, public information officer for the APD, wrote the following about Lamb’s impending departure in an email:

“Chief Lamb has shared his intentions to retire before the end of the year, with an official date to be announced once it’s determined. “

Meanwhile, Lamb told News 13, “We’ll have some more information coming out in the next few weeks.”

Lamb, an Asheville native, joined the APD in 1998. He rose through the ranks before being named interim chief in December 2023. Lamb became the permanent chief in February 2024. He is the first APD veteran elevated to chief from within the ranks since 2004.

“Under Lamb’s tenure, APD led response and rescue efforts during Hurricane Helene in 2024, which, state officials say, resulted in more than 100 deaths in North Carolina, including 43 in Buncombe County,” News 13 stated.