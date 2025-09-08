Asheville Mayor Manheimer to run for a 4th term, with focus on Helene recovery

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. —Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer announced on Aug. 20 her intention to run for a fourth term in the 2026 municipal election, “citing the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene and the opportunity to use newly secured federal disaster funding for rebuilding,” AI Overview stated on Aug. 29.

“Manheimer, who has served since 2013 and secured re-election in 2017 and 2022, is the first candidate to officially enter the race for the general election on November 3,” AI Overview added.

Manheimer previously won re-election in 2017 and 2022. She is the first candidate to officially enter the race for the 2026 mayoral election.





In her Aug. 20 press release headlined “Mayor Manheimer announces fourth term bid, commits to leading Asheville’s historic recovery,” she stated the following:





“Mayor Esther Manheimer announced today that she will seek a fourth consecutive term as Asheville’s mayor in order to ensure Asheville’s long-term recovery from Hurricane Helene, including stewarding the more than $225 million in federal funding she helped secure.





“‘In the wake of this storm, we have an opportunity to use funding we’ve never had before, to build back better,’ Mayor Manheimer said. ‘Recovery is a multi-year effort requiring steady collaboration and leadership. I went to Washington, fought for our community, secured the funding, and I want to see us through.’”





The release added, “Mayor Manheimer is recognized as a national leader. Next month (in September), she will be speaking at the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy conference and participating in the Clinton Global Initiative.





“Since 2023, Mayor Manheimer has served on the Homelessness Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors and now serves on its Intergovernmental Emergency Task Force. Esther also serves as co-chair of Governor Steins’s Advisory Committee on WNC Recovery.





“Her steadfast leadership during the community’s most difficult period in recent history positions her uniquely to guide the complex, multi-year rebuilding effort ahead.





“During the response to Hurricane Helene, Mayor Manheimer served as the face and voice of our community to national media and federal and state governments. She made the case that Helene was a ‘catastrophe that far exceeds any local government, or even state government’s, ability to recover from on our own.’





“Mayor Manheimer met with President Biden and Governor Roy Cooper to tour devastated areas of the city and county with them, and successfully advocated in Washington to secure the Community Development Block Grant federal recovery funding on top of FEMA funding.





“The mayor’s ‘build back better’ vision focuses on economic recovery and revitalization, enhanced community resilience and sustainability, and greater opportunities for all residents. The federal funding must be strategically deployed across multiple agencies over the next six years, requiring the kind of experienced leadership and established relationships Manheimer has cultivated throughout her tenure.





“‘This is about stewardship of an unprecedented opportunity,’ Manheimer said. ‘We have the chance to not just rebuild, but to create a more resilient, equitable, and sus tainable Asheville for the next generation.'



