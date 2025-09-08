Asheville OKs loosening of its micromobility law

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheeville City Council on Aug. 26 approved updates to the city’s micromobility ordinance, “paving the way for expanded use of personal micromobility devices within city limits, “ according to an Aug. 27 press release from the City of Asheville.

“These changes are part of a broader effort to provide safe, affordable, and accessible transportation options for all who travel in and around Asheville,” the release noted.

“Micromobility refers to any small, low-speed, human- or electric-powered transportation device, including bicycles, scooters, electric-assist bicycles, electric scooters (e-scooters), and other lightweight wheeled conveyances.

“Previously, e-scooters were prohibited on public streets, and skateboards, roller skates and other ‘coasters’ were banned on streets and sidewalks in business districts,” the release pointed out.

“With the newly adopted ordinance updates, personal micromobility devices are now permitted in designated bike lanes and other applicable transportation facilities throughout the city,” the release stated.

The release then quoted Ashley Haire, city director of transportation, as saying, “These updates are about modernizing our transportation policies to reflect how people actually move through Asheville. Micromobility is a growing part of urban life, and we want to ensure the community can use these devices legally and safely.”

The release added, “In October 2023, Asheville City Council passed a resolution directing staff to advance the College Patton Complete Streets Project and develop ordinance amendments to permit the use of all forms of personal transportation within bike lanes.

“Following this directive, staff reviewed existing ordinances, gathered input from multiple boards and commissions, and drafted revisions based on public feedback, industry best practices, and legal guidance,” the release stated.