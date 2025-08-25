Davis slams Ager’s ‘coronation’

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Facebook posting on July 31 from Democrat Moe Davis of Asheville, who is running for his party’s nomiination for the N.C. 11 seat now held by U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-Flat Rock”

“There’s a reason why Democrats have a 30 percent approval rating.

“The significant other of the head of the Buncombe Dems works for (Jamie) Ager’s campaign and the N.C. 11 Democrats made Ager the keynote speaker at their gala despite their being six other candidates in the race. WTF?

“Jamie Ager is a nice guy, but his only qualification for Congress is that his grandfather who he’s named (for) after held the seat 35 years ago.

“This is not how democracy works.

“You can’t credibly argue for ‘no kings’ when you crown a prince who the party anoints because of his bloodline. WNC Dems are going to set aside democracy this cycle and go with a coronation instead of a campaign.

“And Democrats can’t figure out why two-thirds of Americans don’t trust them.”