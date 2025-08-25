UNCA halts stadium plan in forest area amid community concerns; looks at other ideas

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Asheville announced on Aug. 14 that it is pausing the development of the Millennial Campus on the university’s South Campus’ 45 acres of forest, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Aug. 14 Specifically, UNCA said it needs to continue examining the development proposal to build a multi-use stadium, housing, retail and related amenities, a UNCA press release stated. “The university also needs to secure broader stakeholder input,” News 13 added. In its release, UNCA said the paused proposal is projected to generate more than $46 million for the university over 30 years However, News 13 noted that the release “did not include the underlying analysis or assumptions for that estimate.” The pause will also allow for broader stakeholder input, the release stated. “As previously reported, the university’s plan to lease the land for a $250 million stadium spurred public outcry, questions of transparency and concerns about long-term environmental and educational impacts,” News 13 reported. To that end, UNCA Chancellor van Noort stated in the release, “We have heard clearly from members of our campus and the broader Asheville community that they want more opportunities to engage in a structured, transparent conversation about Millennial Campus development options.” UNCA is also establishing a Millennial Campus Development Commission that will focus first on proposed alternatives to the South Millennial Campus plan, UNCA’s press release stated. The university added that any alternative proposals must meet or exceed the $46 million return estimate. Further, the university said alumni, students, faculty, staff, neighbors, business leaders and elected officials across the region are invited to share their ideas and input with the commission. What’s more, the commission will be in charge of hearing community input, reviewing development ideas, ensuring the UNCA’s revenue and campus benefit goals are met and recommending sequencing and prioritization of projects. To that end, van Noort said in the release, “While this is not a moment for reflexive opposition to any particular idea, nor for blanket assertions that UNC Asheville should forgo development altogether, we do want to ensure the strongest possible process, the clearest possible information, and the broadest possible support while considering the best interest of the University, the UNC System, and the region.” The Millennial Campus Development Commission is jointly appointed by UNCA Board of Trustees Chairman Roger Aiken and van Noort, UNCA’s chancellor.

