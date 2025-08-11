After 4 shootings in a week in Asheville, mayor, police urge curb in gun violence

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following statement — issued on July 24 — is a joint message from Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb. It is in response to a recent spike in gun violence in the city. It aims to acknowledge the pain and fear caused by these incidents and reinforce the importance of community unity in addressing the issue.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — “Our hearts are with the victims, families, and community members affected by the recent spike of gun violence in our community.

“We are deeply saddened by the incidents and are keeping those injured in our thoughts as they receive care. The community and residents of Asheville deserve better than to face the threat of gun violence in their neighborhoods and outdoor spaces. As a community, we must stand together — not only in times of crisis, but in our ongoing efforts to promote peace and safety for all.

“Our thanks go out to the Asheville Police Department (APD) officers and City staff who responded quickly, keeping residents and children safe from further harm during the recent event in the Shiloh neighborhood.

“The APD continues its active investigation and is leveraging its partnerships with the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, SBI, as well as both state and federal probation and parole agencies.

“Together, these partners form our Gun Violence Task Force, which focuses its efforts on identifying and prosecuting repeat violent gun offenders. In addition, the APD is increasing police presence in areas where gun violence occurs.

“As members of the community, we call on all of Asheville to work together to stop gun violence before it happens.

Addressing it requires more than the dedication of our police department; it requires the active collaboration of city leaders, community members, and organizations working together to find solutions.

“By community members sharing information and cooperating with police, we can prevent retaliation, solve crimes more quickly, and create safer neighborhoods for everyone.

“Together, we must all remain committed to building a stronger, safer Asheville.”