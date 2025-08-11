Local officials discuss whether Asheville will get an alcohol-friendly social district

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — In an effort to “lure more locals downtown and activate businesses still reeling from Tropical Storm Helene, some Asheville City Council members heard a new proposal: a social district for specific city streets, loosening alcoholic beverage restrictions,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on July 21. “It would allow beer drinkers and others to walk from participating brewery to bar to shop within a given boundary, open containers in hand,” the ACT stated. “Regulated by a state law passed in 2021, and authorized by city ordinance, there are 64 municipalities with registered social districts statewide, according to the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.” To that end, an idea discussed on July 15 by a council committee with Hayden Plemmons, director of the Asheville Downtown Association, “had a more limited scope than a traditional district,” the ACT noted. “Rather than a sip-and-stroll free-for-all within a given area, she pitched a pilot program that would activate only during permitted festivals and special events. Plemmons’ presentation at the Planning, Economic Development and Environment committee meeting featured an array of other possible enhancements intended to spark downtown activity. “Plemmons’ ideas include subsidizing or offsetting costs of open streets events — those that temporarily transform corridors into pedestrian-only zones — or launching a parking voucher program,” the ACT noted. “She came to council after members repeatedly expressed anxieties around revitalizing downtown in the wake of Helene. Downtown foot traffic is down about 16 to 20 percent, Plemmons said, citing data from Placer.ai, a location-analytics company. Businesses are reporting sales down 20 to 30 percnt from the year before, she said.” Following the presentation, council directed city staff to delve further into details of the concept, such as cost, liability and draft ordinance language. City staff was directed to return with more information at August’s planning committee meeting. Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) featured the following assertions in the “Comment Bubble” that followed its recent story on the proposal to launch an alcohol-friend social district in Asheville: • BarryMcCockiner69 — “I mean we already have open injection sites on Tunnel Road... “I wish they were as concerned about locals as they are about tourists.” • Pritchard —“ Another example of the lack of thought, imagination and leadership on the City Council. If the idea is to attract people to Asheville, or to downtown, who would not otherwise be going there — this does nothing but appeal to more of the ‘Beer Bros’ and ‘Bachelorette Partiers.’ This is not what downtown needs more of.” • EnkaCandler — “This also means, legally, the homeless can guzzle down on a jug of Kentucky Gentleman in those areas. This is going to be interesting.” TheOracle — “They already are.” • EnkaCandler — “I honestly haven’t noticed. With bum wines like Thunderbird, Night Train, Cisco, and Boone’s Farm disappearing from shelves I thought that was because of the popularity shift to meth.”

