Asheville-area hospitality industry still sinking, but May jobless rate dropped

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE — Early summer tourism in the Asheville-area “has remained below 2024 levels, as the industry continues to slowly recover,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on July 7. Specifically, the ACT noted, “tourism, one of the region’s largest industries, has declined in the Asheville-area compared to 2024, according to data from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. May hotel lodging demand declined by 8 percent and occupancy rates declined by 5 percent compared to May 2024.” Taken from the June 25 meeting of the BCTDA, following is a summary of the May lodging and demand report included in its update emailed to the Daily Planet: • “May lodging occupancy slightly rises from April.” • “Total roomnight demand down 8 percent and supply down 7 percent FYTD” (fiscal year to date). • “May hotel occupancy was 67 percent, down five points from 2024, and (down) 10 points from 2019. Hotel demand grew 4 percent from 2019.” • “May vacation rental occupancy was 52 percent, down four points from 2024, and (down) one point from 2019. Vacation rental demand grew 25 percent from 2019, but has precipitously dropped from 2024.” On a brighter note, joblessness rates in Western North Carolina dropped slightly in May, according to North Carolina Department of Commerce estimates. However, the ACT noted, “Buncombe and Mitchell counties, the WNC counties with the highest unemployment rates in April, saw rates decline to 4.5 percent, as the region continues to recover from Tropical Storm Helene. “Rutherford County, with an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, now has the highest unemployment in the region, while Henderson County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.3 percent. “About 6,341 people remain unemployed in Buncombe County, according to the Department of Commerce,” the ACT reported. As for the Asheville-area economy, “the instability has been felt most by the region’s hospitality industry, federal data shows,” the ACT noted. “Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates employment in the Asheville Metropolitan Statistical Area leisure and hospitality industry was down 9.5 percent in May compared to May 2024. (The Asheville MSA includes Buncombe, Henderson and Madison counties.) “Over 25,700 people were employed in the industry in May compared to 28,400 workers in May 2024, a decline that has been felt by many hospitality and restaurant industry workers,” the ACT reported. Meanwhile, the City of Asheville is encouraging residents to share their perspective on economic recovery. To that end, in partnership with the Urban Land Institute Advisory Panel on Economic Recovery, the city will be hosting public a meet-and-greet where community members may share their perspective on the region’s economic recovery and resilience at 5 p.m. July 28 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown beginning It is one of “multiple opportunities” for community engagement during the panel’s visit from July 27 to Aug. 1, according to the City of Asheville. The visit will culminate in a final presentation at Harrah’s Cherokee Center at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1.

