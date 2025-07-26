Asheville community pool reopens (with unarmed security guard) after ‘incidents...’ Temporary shutdown follows APD apprehension of juvenile with a firearm

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE — After a two-day temporary closure, the Grant Southside Center Pool reopened on the Fourth of July, according to a the City of Asheville announcement.

The pool, located at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center, closed July 2 and 3 after “multiple incidents created significant safety concerns at the facility, including a recent incident involving a firearm,” the city said in a press release.

On July 2, the Asheville Police Department released a statement saying officers apprehended a juvenile in possession of a firearm on July 1 afternoon at the pool, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported later on July 3. The gun was safely secured and no injuries were reported, the department said.

Starting July 4 and throughout the weekend, uniformed security staff will be at the municipal pool as an additional safety measure, News 13 noted.

