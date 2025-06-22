Asheville approves budget with 3.26-cent per $100 property tax increase

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE — Asheville City Council approved a new $256 million budget on June 10 — that includes a 3.26-cent tax increase — for the next fiscal year that begins on July 1, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on June 11. The city said that the tax hike “will mean an average increase of $114 on tax bills. Through the budget, the council is also moving to add three firefighters to next year’s budget.” Councilwoman Kim Roney said of the firefighters, “They got us through a geological disaster and we need to retain them.” To balance the budget and to keep cost increases to residents down — the city plans to look to one time revenue sources like FEMA to fund community recovery priorities,” News 13 noted. In News 13’s “Comment Bubble” after its story were the following assertions: • terraformis — “Considering the income you have to have to buy a home in Asheville proper, this is a drop in the bucket... .but it would make more sense to actually tax some of the mega wealthy businesses (like the big breweries) rather than going after the citizens... but that is the norm now. Whatever you do, do not tax the wealthy because.... well, we dont really know why other than some lame brain on TV who would be taxed told us not to.” • WAVLNATIVE — “An average increase of $114 dollars on your tax bill! “Isn’t that just great!!!!!!! “What do we all get for the extra $114 per household? “More useless bike lanes? “More useless electric buses? “More homeless to be bussed in? “How much of a raise does city government get? “Tell us all wise city council and please be specific! “We are all waiting to hear your reply!!” • EarthCharge — “Why is this city official in the pic still wearing a face diaper?” • WNCNative — “Because its Asheville and a lot of folks don’t believe in regular bathing or the wearing of deodorant is the only thing that comes to mind.. Any one else have a thought on this????” • WLB292 — “Deserted streets.”