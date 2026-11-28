From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Mayor-elect Kim Roney is revising her proposal to chair all Asheville City Council committees after objections from council members and questions regarding her authority to make the appointments. Roney is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor on Dec. 8.

Key developments involving her original — and revised — proposals are as follow:

• Roney’s shift: In a Nov. 11 email to council members Bo Hess and Maggie Ullman (as reported by Asheville Watchdog on Nov. 12), Roney stated that she is drafting a different committee structure after hearing colleagues’ concerns, while noting her original proposal aimed for transparency, inclusion, and efficiency. She also said she planned to outline her updated plan in an upcoming news release.

• Original proposal and pushback: Roney initially argued that chairing every committee would improve transparency and efficiency by coordinating council staff and citizen advisory groups and reducing private informational meetings. Council members objected that taking over all committee leadership would limit their roles in shaping city policy. Councilman Bo Hess called the plan “disrespectful” and a threat to shared leadership. Councilwoman Maggie Ullman urged Roney to reconsider.

• Legal authority: According to a Nov. 13 report, City Attorney Brad Branham confirmed that committee appointments require majority council support, although Roney said she hopes the council will maintain the mayor’s traditional appointment role as she drafts an alternative.