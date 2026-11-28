From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Following her Nov. 3 victory over longtime incumbent Esther Manheimer, Asheville Mayor-elect Kim Roney — who famously told supporters on Election Night, “We’re going to get some stuff freakin’ done!” — now faces a mix of her own campaign priorities and long-stalled city projects.

Because Asheville operates under a “weak mayor” system, where a council-hired city manager handles daily operations and the mayor has no veto power, advancing any to-do list requires building a consensus among the seven-member City Council once she is sworn in on Dec. 8.

So what are Roney’s stated campaign priorities?





Based on her “Kim Roney for Mayor” platform and post-election remarks, Roney’s core agenda focuses on the following:





• Government transparency. Ending non-public “three-by-three” check-in meetings between council members, holding regular press conferences, and restructuring City Hall meetings so residents and subject matter experts are not forced to wait hours late into the night for public comment.





• Transit and pedestrian safety. Improving Asheville’s regional bus system, evaluating fare-free transit options, and addressing high rates of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities. • Affordability and housing. Cutting bureaucratic hurdles to increase affordable housing and implementing zoning reforms — such as the stalled 2023 “Missing Middle Housing Study” — to allow smaller lot sizes and small apartment buildings.





• Public safety reform. Shifting resources toward mental health and alternative crisis responses alongside traditional policing.





• Disaster recovery and resilience. Ensuring post-Hurricane Helene recovery aid reaches all residents regardless of immigration status, protecting the city’s water and electric grids (including enforcing the temporary moratorium on new AI data centers), and completing the Unified Development Ordinance rewrite.





Meanwhile, in a Nov. 15 commentary headlined “A to-do list for a new mayor who wants to ‘get some stuff freakin’ done!,’” Asheville Watchdog columnist John Boyle outlined several notoriously delayed civic issues awaiting Roney’s leadership as follows:





• Reopening city parks. Accelerating the cleanup and reopening of undamaged amenities at Carrier Park, French Broad River Park, and Azalea Park rather than waiting until current early-2030s post-Helene restoration projections.





• Resolving “The Pit of Despair.” Deciding the fate of the city-owned vacant lot at Haywood and Page streets downtown, which has remained undeveloped for roughly 20 years despite a 2020 master plan to turn it into a park.





• Replacing or fixing Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. Moving forward on plans for a new performing arts center on the “Parkside” land-hold site next to City Hall to replace the aging, deteriorating 1940 auditorium.





• Addressing the homelessness crisis. Tackling the sharp rise in unsheltered residents and addressing crime, sanitation, and service bottlenecks along the Tunnel Road corridor and downtown.





• Deferred infrastructure and initiatives. Addressing aging water system vulnerabilities, reopening closed public pools, and taking tangible action on community reparations recommendations.



