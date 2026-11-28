From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and Councilwoman Sheneika Smith delivered their farewell addresses to Asheville City Council on Nov. 10, following their defeats in the midterm elections.

Both will leave office ahead of the Dec. 8 swearing-in of incoming Mayor Kim Roney and Councilman Drew Ball.

Manheimer’s remarks were as follows:

• Tenure and transition: Reflecting on a 17-year career in City Hall (including three terms as mayor starting in 2013), Manheimer noted the city is entering a new era, expressed confidence in the incoming council, and received a resolution of appreciation from Vice Mayor S. Antanette Mosley.

• Legacy and challenges: Manheimer highlighted major milestones and crises managed during her tenure — such as the bond program, downtown’s Business Improvement District, a $6 million homelessness grant, the water system defense, COVID-19, racial justice protests, and Tropical Storm Helene.

• Next steps: Manheimer expressed excitement about spending time with her family and new dog while keeping the door open to future public service.

Meanwhile, Councilwoman Sheneika Smith’s farewell to the citizens was as follows:

• Service and departure: Smith wrapped up her tenure after two terms starting in 2017, offering a closing prayer for community trust — and leaving her future return to public service open-ended.

• Key contributions: A resolution — read by Manheimer — honored Smith for her push to hire Asheville’s first black female city manager, Deborah Campbell, as well as her work on the city’s reparations resolution and the Community Responder Program.



