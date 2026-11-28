From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — On the heels of Southern Living magazine’s recent naming of Asheville as one of “the best places in the South to spend Thanksgiving,” Asheville and Buncombe County are promoting a number of major celebrations for the upcoming holidays — including Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam, Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum, and Christmas at Biltmore.

As for Southern Living’s recognition, the magazine included Asheville among its eight best Southern destinations for a 2026 Thanksgiving trip, highlighting its small-city charm, Blue Ridge Mountain views, and Biltmore Estate holiday displays. (Pinehurst was the other North Carolina city on the list.)

Upcoming headliner concerts and light displays in the Asheville-Buncombe area include the following:

• Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam: The 34th annual charity concert takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Harrah’s Cherokee Center to benefit local housing nonprofits. The lineup features Gov’t Mule, Greta Van Fleet, The War On Drugs, JJ Grey & Mofro, and a special Bobby Weir tribute.

• Winter Lights: Held from Nov. 13 through Jan. 3 at the North Carolina Arboretum, the open-air, walk-through features more than a million lights and garden trails, with select evening trolley tours departing from Biltmore Park Town Square.

• Christmas at Biltmore: Running Nov. 6 through Jan. 10 at the Biltmore Estate, featuring traditional holiday decor and Candlelight Evenings.

Other Asheville and Buncombe holiday events include the following:

• Holiday Ice Rink at Asheville Yards (75 Coxe Ave): Open Nov. 20 through Jan. 18 (skating tickets from $5).

• Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party (Grove Arcade): Nov. 28, featuring a craft market, live music, carolers, and Santa photos.

• Winter Wonder Walk (Adventure Center of Asheville): Evening light strolls on select November and December dates.

• Lake Julian Festival of Lights (Lake Julian Park, Arden): Drive-through holiday display, running Dec. 2–23.

• Mingle and Jingle: Holiday Craft Market (The Grey Eagle Music Hall): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, Southern Living magazine extolled Asheville’s holiday and Thanksgiving appeal, which, it said, highlights the city’s festive atmosphere and long-standing traditions across the region.

What’s more, Southern Living writers described Asheville as “one of those destinations that can be enjoyed year-round,” adding that it’s “particularly cozy around the holidays.”

The magazine urged readers to plan an Asheville holiday evening around a garden walk, a drive-through light show or a stroll downtown. It added that Thanksgiving in Asheville is one of the best ways to celebrate the holiday, as seasonal dinners, Biltmore tours, and scenic drives await.

For years, Asheville has been called the “Paris of the South,” although it is a nickname rather than an official title.











