From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville’s commercial real estate market is now experiencing a 10-year high in vacant storefronts — especially properties for sale — more than two years after Tropical Storm Helene hit on Sept. 27, 2024.

As a result, local brokers are reporting softer demand from buyers and tenants, alongside a slow, uneven recovery across key districts.

Key market and district trends are as follow:

• Biltmore Village: Multiple buildings remain empty, up for lease, or undergoing major repairs after historic flooding. One broker team alone holds four listings in the area.

• Downtown Asheville: Vacancies are also appearing downtown, including a 4,000-square-foot, three-floor space schedulted to be listed for $8,600 per month, and an adjacent space that once housed Rhubarb.

• Pricing mismatches: Average lease rates have eased, and some asking prices are adjusting, but brokers are noting that many property owners still anchor expectations to pre-Helene rates.

Repair costs and potential reuse are as follow:

• Heavy flood damage: Some flood-damaged spaces remain unleased due to steep build-out costs. For example, the former 7,200-square-foot Cantina building in Biltmore Village — which took on 24 feet of floodwater during Helene — has been vacant since Sept. 27, 2024, with upfit estimates reaching into the millions.

• New concepts: Former Cantina owner Sherrye Coggiola told Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) on Nov. 17 that her family is weighing clearing out the space for an open-market setup with vendor booths or a farmers market, noting potential long-term opportunities for investors and developers willing to take a patient view.