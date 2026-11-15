$35.8M awarded to NCDOT for future rail service in Western N.C.

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation on Oct. 30 received $35.8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve rail safety and advance future passenger rail service in Western North Carolina.

Passenger rail service in Asheville ended on Augu. 8, 1975, when the Southern Railway discontinued its Asheville Special route. Passenger rail service first arrived in Asheville on Oct. 2, 1880, via the Western North Carolina Railroad.

Key project details include the following:

• Funding amount: $35.8 million awarded to NCDOT for development and construction.

• Route focus: Laying the groundwork to restore passenger rail service from Salisbury to Asheville, working alongside local communities.

• Safety upgrades: Upgrading and replacing more than 40 highway-rail crossing signal systems between Salisbury and Hickory to protect drivers and pedestrians.

The restoration of passenger service to Western North Carolina is an ongoing, multi-year project under the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) Program. The plan outlines a 139-to-140-mile route tracking along the historic Norfolk Southern AS-Line.

The proposed schedule targets three daily round trips between Salisbury and Asheville, with expected travel times ranging between 3.5 to 4 hours at maximum speeds of 79 mph.

The Corridor ID development framework explicitly identifies the targeted communities slated for new or restored train stations. Moving from east to west, the proposed stops include the following:

• Salisbury: The eastern anchor, offering immediate transfers to Amtrak’s Piedmont and Carolinian lines heading to Charlotte, Raleigh, and the Northeast corridor.

• Statesville

• Hickory

• Morganton

• Marion

• Old Fort: Located at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains before the tracks ascend the steep, historic “Old Fort Loops” switchbacks.

• Asheville: The western terminal station.

Meanwhile, critics and skeptics of the proposed Asheville-to-Salisbury passenger rail project have pointed to several key concerns as follows:

• Excessively long travel times: Critics and online commentators note that the proposed route is circuitous and slow. Travel times from Asheville to Salisbury are estimated between 3 hours and 25 minutes and 3 hours and 48 minutes, making train travel significantly longer than driving — especially for trips to destinations such as Charlotte and the Triangle.

• Very long development timeline: The project has a distant projected launch window around 2034–2035, leaving skeptics questioning if or when it will actually materialize after nearly 50 years without service (passenger trains last ran in 1975).

• Funding obstacles and legislative rejection: The North Carolina General Assembly recently denied a requested $28 million state funding step to move the project forward, highlighting deep political and financial hurdles. Total construction is estimated at roughly $665 million, leaving hundreds of millions in state and local matches to be secured.

• Infrastructure and capacity constraints: Operating on active freight lines owned by Norfolk Southern — which faced severe washouts and damage from Tropical Storm Helene — alongside single-track bottlenecks and platform limitations in the broader state rail network, raises doubts about reliability and operational capacity.



