Asheville official sues city alleging racial discrimination when applying for other jobs

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. —Alisha Mazza, the city’s business services supervisor, on Oct. 28 filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Asheville alleging racial discrimination and retaliation regarding internal job promotions.

Key details of the lawsuit are as follows:

• Plaintiff: Alisha Mazza, a black woman who serves as Asheville’s business services supervisor and holds a master’s degree in business with a concentration in public administration.

• Filing date: Oct. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

• Core allegations: Mazza claims she was racially discriminated against when applying for other positions within the city and faced retaliation after speaking up.

• Audit and systemic findings: The lawsuit cites a 2024 “Cease the Harm” audit conducted by Carter Development Group, which found that about 17 black female city employees reported a pattern of being denied internal promotions. The audit concluded that black women faced systemic prejudice in hiring and salary allocations due to unclear internal recruitment policies.

• Higher-grade disparities: According to the complaint, black employees comprised 10.11 percent of the city’s workforce in fiscal year 2020, but received only 5.80 percent of temporary assignments to higher-graded positions, while white employees received 94.20 percent of temporary assignments to higher-graded positions.

In a statement through her attorney, Charlotte-based civil rights lawyer Micheal Littlejohn, Mazza said, “Asheville is my hometown. All I want is to come to work and do my job, and if I’m the most qualified candidate, be promoted.

“Black women at the city raised these concerns for years, and the city’s own audit confirmed them, but nothing has been done. None of us are in the city’s middle management positions, and that has to change.”

Meanwhile, the City of Asheville countered in a statement that it is “committed to non-discrimination in the provision of services and in its employment practices.

The city’s statement added, “The city is aware of this lawsuit and is currently reviewing it.”

The Asheville Citizen Times noted in an Oct. 30 story that “the city declined to comment further, stating that it does not comment on pending litigation.”