Asheville poaches Buncombe official to serve as assistant city manager

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The City of Asheville has hired Rafael Baptista, Buncombe County’s director of strategy and innovation, as a new assistant city manager, the city announced on Nov. 6.

With the addition of Baptista, Asheville will have three assistant city managers on its payroll — also including Jade Dundas and Ben Woody.

Key details of Baptista’s hiring are as follows:

• Start date: Nov. 30

• New role: This is a newly created position — not a replacement for the two existing assistant city managers.

• Leadership connection: Baptista will serve under City Manager DK Wesley, who previously worked as an assistant county manager for Buncombe County before taking Asheville’s top administrative role earlier in 2026.

• Background: Baptista spent more than six years with Buncombe County — leading the development of its 2030 Strategic Plan — and previously held roles with the City of Raleigh and Durham County. He holds a master of public administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

• Purpose of hire: The position is funded via the reallocation of an existing vacant position to help address Asheville’s recovery demands, fiscal pressures, and long-term strategic planning.

The backstory and context of Baptista’s hiring is as follows:

• Recovery and fiscal pressures: According to the city’s budget documents, the new assistant city manager position is structured to help address recovery demands, fiscal pressures, and organizational accountability.

• Budget and hiring context: The position’s funding comes from reallocating an existing vacant city position. The move arrives as Asheville departments prepare for potential budget reductions and navigate local financial and post-storm recovery efforts.

Baptista’s professional credentials and recognition include the UNC School of Government’s Public Executive Leadership Academy, the ICMA Certificate of Distinction in Performance Management, the Public Sector Human Resources Certification, and the Center for Accountability and Performance’s Emerging Leaders Award.



