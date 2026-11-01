Henderson County school board member bails out accused child rapist, faces backlash

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of a production error by the newspaper, an article — on the backlash faced by Henderson County School Board member Shelia Dale —appearing on the front page of the print edition of the Hendersonville Daily Planet on Oct. 28 included an erroneous picture of Mary Ellen Kustin, that incorrectly appeared above the accompanying photo caption for "Sheila Dale."

Kustin, who has no connection to the controversy in which Dale has been embroiled, is a Democratic candidate for a seat on the Henderson County School Board.

The general election in which Kustin is running will be held on Nov. 3.

The Hendersonville Daily Planet regrets the error.

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From Staff Reports

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Henderson County School Board member Shelia Dale is facing intense public backlash and widespread calls to resign after reports emerged that she posted bond for an accused child predator.

Specifically, Dale posted a $62,500 bond on Sept. 15, 2025 for Christopher Raymond Smith, a 46-year-old man charged with 12 counts of statutory sex offenses involving a 14-year-old junior firefighter who he allegedly groomed at the Etowah-Horse Shoe firehouse.

Key details surrounding the controversy include the following:

• The bond action: Shelia Dale posted the $62,500 bond for Smith, who later received a 60-year prison sentence.

• Public outcry: Residents, political candidates, community members, and the victim publicly called for Dale’s resignation and accountability during a Henderson County school board meeting. Critics argued that an elected official tasked with protecting children should not use personal resources to bail out someone accused of severe child sexual offenses.

• Board response: Board Chairwoman Amy Lynn Holt stated on Oct. 19 that Dale’s personal actions do not violate school board policy or the law, and, therefore, the board would not officially address them.

• Broader context: Community members and critics pointed out past child-related charges involving another former Henderson County school board member, Michael Absher, heightening local sensitivity around the school board’s handling of child safety issues.

• Broader context: Community members and critics pointed out past child-related charges involving another former Henderson County school board member, Michael Absher, heightening local sensitivity around the school board’s handling of child safety issues.



