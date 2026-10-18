Crime, gang activity in Asheville? ‘It’s absolutely a problem,’ U.S. attorney says

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson stated in October 2026 that organized crime and gang activity are “absolutely a problem” in Asheville. Specifically, while speaking on crime, gang presence and organized cartel-connected drug trafficking from Atlanta, Ga., into Western North Carolina, Ferguson stated: “It is a problem everywhere, but it’s absolutely a problem here in Asheville.” Ferguson made the comments on Oct. 6 during an interview in Asheville with Asheville-based television station WLOS (News 13). His view contrasts with local police departments who often attribute recent violent incidents to localized, retaliatory disputes between individuals. Following is a roundup of the U.S. attorney’s federal and law enforcement perspectives, based on the News 13 interview: • Gangs and youth: Ferguson stated that criminals are getting younger and joining official — or loosely affiliated — gangs. • Cartel connections: Ferguson pointed to organized drug trafficking with connections to drug cartels bringing drugs from Atlanta into Western North Carolina. • Focus on severity: Ferguson stated that while general crime statistics may fluctuate or drop, the seriousness of individual violent acts remains a major concern. Ferguson said the strategy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is to focus on prosecuting repeat offenders, removing illegal firearms, and funding youth intervention and after-school programs. In contrast, following is a summary of the Asheville Police Department’s perspective: • Retaliatory disputes: Asheville police leaders, including Police Chief Jackie Stepp, have been cautious about labeling violent groups as traditional gangs, describing them instead as acquaintances involved in ongoing personal or retaliatory conflicts. • Crime trends: Local police data indicates that overall violent crime levels have fallen from previous peaks, aided by increased police presence and community violence intervention programs. • Legal definitions: The APD maintains that it adheres strictly to the state’s legal definition of a criminal gang when classifying offenses. To that end, the APD distinguishes recent violence from traditional national gangs, describing much of the activity as retaliatory disputes between local groups who know each other. For instance, police tied a fatal July 19 downtown Asheville shooting on Biltmore Avenue (which left two dead and seven wounded) to an earlier July 5 shooting on Maple Crest Road.

As for community consensus, most users on r/asheville appear to agree that much of the local violence stems from localized “generational beefs” or loose neighborhood crews, rather than formally structured national gangs.

Following are recent related federal and local actions:

• Federal sentencing: The U.S. Department of Justice sentenced a 21-year-old Asheville man to prison after he illegally possessed firearms tied to multiple local shootings.

• Ongoing arrests: Local detectives continue to arrest and charge suspects linked to prior gun violence, working alongside juvenile justice and federal partners to curb repeat offenses.

Meanwhile, Asheville crime statistics and context are as follows: ' • Violent crime trends: While law enforcement officials highlight a drop in overall violent crime numbers year-over-year compared to 2024, high-profile shootings and repeat offenders using illegal firearms (such as converted Glock switches) have kept public safety concerns high.

• Federal actions: Federal prosecutors continue targeting individuals linked to multi-shooting incidents, securing prison sentences for illegal gun possession tied to regional crime sprees.