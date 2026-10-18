Costco resubmits plans for Asheville-area store

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Costco has resubmitted plans to build a new warehouse club, 32-pump gas station, and tire center in Asheville, and the proposal was scheduled to go before the Asheville City Council on Oct. 13.

The timeline and status of the proposal is as follows:

• February: Costco withdrew its original application for the Enka Commerce Park site (located around 264 and 274 Enka Heritage Parkway near Sand Hill Road), citing expensive and extensive on- and off-site road and infrastructure improvement requests that inflated the project’s scope and timeline.

• September: Following months of talks with city officials — including Mayor Esther Manheimer — Costco resubmitted a revised conditional rezoning application.

• Oct. 7: Asheville’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the resubmitted developer application, moving the project forward.

• Oct. 13: Asheville City Council was set to consider and vote on the proposal.

Project details are as follow:

• Scale: Approximately 166,800 square feet of retail space on a roughly 39.7-acre property in Enka Commerce Park.

• Features: A 32-pump gas station, a tire center, and more than 800 parking spaces.

• Road work and traffic: A recent traffic study projected roughly 12,000 daily trips for the location. Under current agreements, Costco’s developer is responsible for funding and completing required North Carolina Department of Transportation road improvements prior to the store opening.



