2 Buncombe sheriff’s candidates square off at CIBO meeting

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The two candidates running for Buncombe County sheriff verbally clashed over key public safety and administrative challenges facing the county during an Oct. 3 forum hosted by the local Council of Independent Business Owners at UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center.

Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller and Republican challenger Gary Parris sparred over a number of issues:

On jail staffing and morale, Parris argued that low morale and poor leadership are driving high vacancies inside the agency (citing roughly 80 unfilled positions across the department) and advocated for shifting more of the budget toward hiring and supporting deputies.

Conversely, Miller countered that staffing shortages in local jails and prisons are a nationwide struggle and noted that recruiting for the detention center is uniquely difficult given the high number of incarcerated individuals dealing with severe health and behavioral issues.

Regarding mental health and overcrowding, Miller maintained that an unresolved mental health crisis is at the root of the Buncombe County Detention Facility’s overcrowding.

He stated that more than 50 percent of those currently incarcerated at the facility belong in a mental health institution rather than a jail, and pointed to a new partnership with healthcare provider Wellpath (launched on July 1) aimed at expanding nursing and mental health care inside the facility.

Parris criticized state-level cuts to mental health infrastructure, but argued the sheriff needs to actively lobby and work with state legislators, while proposing a regional task force with neighboring sheriffs to tackle the crisis.

The candidates also debated the future use of the former Craggy Correctional Center site (whether it should become a jail or a mental health facility), cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and how to handle rising homelessness and addiction issues in Asheville.



