Asheville names permanent police chief

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Interim Asheville Police Chief Jackie Stepp on Sept. 24 was appointed as the city’s permanent police chief by Asheville City Manager DK Wesley.

Stepp, a Hendersonville native who has served the department for more than 20 years and spent nearly a year as interim chief, is the Asheville Police Department’s first female police chief.

Following are details of her background and career:

• Experience: Started as a patrol officer in 2005 and rose through the ranks.

• Milestones: Appointed as the ADP’s first female deputy chief in October 2023 and interim chief in November 2025.

• Education: Holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Western Carolina University.

• Training: Graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Program, and the IACP Women’s Leadership Institute.

Her leadership goals are as follows:

• Focus on community-centered public safety grounded in trust, integrity, and collaboration.

• Strengthen ties between the police department, city leadership and community partners.

Mike Lamb, an Asheville native, preceded Stepp as Asheville’s police chief, serving in the role from February 2024 until his retirement in November 2025.