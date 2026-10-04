Permanent school superintendent for Buncombe County appointed

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Buncombe County Board of Education on Sept. 24 named Dr. Jennifer Reed as the permanent superintendent of Buncombe County Schools, effective immediately.

She succeeds former superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson and is only the second woman to lead the district since 1881.

She is a lifelong Buncombe County resident and Enka High School graduate.

Details of Reed’s professional career timeline are as follows:

• Classroom teacher (2000): Began her career teaching fourth-grade at Hominy Valley Elementary, where she earned her National Board Certification.

• School administration: Transitioned into leadership roles as an instructional coach and assistant principal across multiple schools, including Glen Arden, Emma, and Fairview.

• Principal (2012–2017): Served as the principal of Fairview Elementary School.

• District leadership (2017–2022): Promoted to District Director of Elementary and Intermediate Education.

• Associate superintendent: Served as the associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction before stepping up as interim superintendent on Sept. 1, 2026, following the retirement of Dr. Rob Jackson.

As for Reed’s record on rewards and recognition, she received the Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award in 2023, wherein she was recognized by the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association after completing its Aspiring Superintendent Program.



