Costco returns with new plans for Asheville

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Costco has officially resubmitted development plans to the City of Asheville for a new warehouse and gas station at Enka Commerce Park after withdrawing its initial application in February 2026.

Following are details of what happened before:

• Initial proposal: Filed in late 2025 for a location at 264 and 274 Enka Heritage Parkway.

• The pullout: Withdrawn in February 2026 due to rising project scope, timelines, and infrastructure/transportation costs.

• The hurdles: Included NCDOT traffic demands (adding ~16,000 daily vehicles near I-40 Exit 44) and brownfield site cleanup.

Details of the new plan and timeline are as follows:

• The revival: Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and city officials re-engaged with Costco and property-sellers over the spring and summer to navigate cost challenges.

• New specs: A revised, roughly166,800-square-foot warehouse, a 32-pump gas station, and a tire center.

• Next steps: Heads to the Planning and Zoning Commission at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 (in the first-floor conference room, City Hall, 70 Court Plaza, downtown Asheville), prior to a vote by Asheville City Council.