Rebuild underway for Lake Lure’s Rainbow Bridge with end-of-year completion projected

From Staff Reports

LAKE LIURE, N.C. — Lake Lure’s beloved Rainbow Bridge, which was washed away by Tropical Storm Helene on Sept. 27, 2024, is being rebuilt as part of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge garden restoration.

Work on a new 12-foot structure and custom water feature began Aug. 7-8, with the permanent memorial project projected for completion by the end of the year.

Hundreds of recovered pet collars will find a permanent home on the new bridge.

Following are details of the iconic bridge’s background and destruction:

• Helene’s severe floodwaters devastated the historic gardens and completely washed away the original Rainbow Bridge.

• The site served as an emotional memorial where grieving owners hung collars and tags to remember lost pets.

• Hundreds of missing collars and parts of the original structure were later uncovered in the debris by local contractors and volunteers.

Following are details on the bridge rebuild and current progress:

• A temporary bridge was set up at the Town of Lake Lure’s Parks, Recreation and Lake Department (and later near the Bills Creek Community Center dog park) to collect new and replacement tributes.

• Volunteers and community leaders have replanted approximately $250,000 worth of themed gardens surrounding the memorial site.

• The new permanent 12-foot bridge is being built over a custom water feature designed to resemble a brook.

• Cleaned and cataloged original pet collars recovered from the storm rubble will be placed onto the finished bridge when it opens.

Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) ended its Aug. 12 story on the update on the bridge rebuild with the following statement:

“Helene may have washed away the Flowering Bridge and Rainbow Bridge, but the community is rebuilding more than structures. It is rebuilding a place filled with memories — and creating a new chapter for the people and pets it has honored for years.”

News 13’s “Comment Bubble” following its story included the following assertion:

• CGarren — “I love this place. I’m happy that the gardens and the bridge are coming back!”