Asheville City Schools terminate orchestra program despite outcry

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. —Asheville City Schools eliminated its middle and high school orchestra programs for the 2026–27 school year, citing low student enrollment.

The decision was finalized on Aug. 10, when the city Board of Education deadlocked 3-3 on a motion to reverse the cuts.

A subsequent Board of Education vote to reverse the cut resulted in another 3–3 deadlock, leaving the termination in place despite heavy protests from students, parents and community members.

Reasons cited for the cut and its ramifications are as follows:

• Low enrollment: District officials stated that student numbers in the strings program were too low to justify retaining the teacher allocation.

• State funding limits: Leaders noted that tighter state teacher allotments and localized funding constraints forced difficult choices regarding staff distribution.

• Staff reassignment: The primary orchestra teacher, Franklin Keel, is being reassigned elsewhere within the district.

Following is a summary of the community outcry and response…

• Packed board meeting: Dozens of students and parents turned out at the Asheville City Schools Administration Building wearing “Save Our Strings” gear and holding instruments to protest.

• Student advocacy: Young students spoke out about how the tight-knit music community provided emotional support, academic focus and a sense of belonging.

• Deadlocked vote: A motion brought before the school board to save the program tied 3–3, meaning the cancellation stands. District staff have stated they will help affected students transition into alternative electives.