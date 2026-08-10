New details released about shooting that left 2 people dead, 7 injured in Asheville

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C — Asheville police reportedy have seized the suspect vehicle, recovered digital and physical evidence and identified multiple suspects in the July 19 mass shooting on Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville that left two dead and seven injured.

No arrests have been announced yet.

Lamarius Jones, 22, and Marques Davis Jr., 24, were both killed in the shooting. They reportedly were best friends. Jones also was heavily involved with My Daddy Taught Me That, a local mentorship initiative.

Following are investigation updates:

• Interim Asheville Police Chief Jackie Stepp noted on July 31, “We believe we have located and seized the vehicle involved in the commission of this crime. We have also identified several suspects and co-conspirators.”

• Investigators have gathered critical digital camera footage and physical evidence working around the clock.

• Forensics teams linked the downtown attack to an earlier shooting on July 5 at Maple Crest Apartments, treating the incident as a targeted act of retaliation between groups rather than a random act.

Following are key details of the incident background:

• The shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. July 19 outside Dalton Distillery in the 250 block of Biltmore Avenue. The gunfire resulted in the deaths of 21-year-old Lamarius Jones and 24-year-old Marques Davis Jr., with seven others sustaining injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, or text anonymous tips by sending TIP2APD to 847411.